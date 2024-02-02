India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that India was promoting terrorism in the region and beyond. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch raised concerns about India’s alleged involvement in extraterritorial and extrajudicial killings.
She said, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi last week had shared credible evidence linking Indian agents to extraterritorial and extrajudicial killings of two Pakistani nationals on Pakistani soil.
“These cases have exposed the increasing sophistication and brazenness of Indiansponsored terrorist acts inside Pakistan, with striking similarities with the pattern observed in other countries, including Canada and the United States. India’s assassination of Pakistani nationals on Pakistani soil is a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and a breach of the UN Charter,” she said.
She added: “It is critical to bring to justice the perpetrators, facilitators, financiers and sponsors of these extra-judicial and extra-territorial killings. The Indian network of extra-judicial and extra-territorial killings is now a global phenomenon that needs coordinated international response. India must be held accountable internationally for its blatant violation of international law.” Responding to India’s accusations labelling Pakistan as the “epicentre of terrorism,” the spokesperson asserted that India had not denied the charges made by Pakistan. To another question, she said Afghanistan’s claims about the Durand Line were dismissed, emphasizing the internationally recognized border’s validity. The spokesperson said Pakistan had been raising concerns over the terror threat emanating from Afghanistan. She urged the Afghan authorities to take immediate and effective action against the terror entities and handover their leadership to Pakistan.
About Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s recent visit to Pakistan, she said, it focused on discussions about counterterrorism, security cooperation, and economic development. The spokesperson condemned the killing of Pakistanis in Iran and confirmed ongoing investigations. Baloch reiterated commitment to working with Iran to combat terrorism. She highlighted Kashmir’s right to self-determination and the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. “On Monday, the government and people of Pakistan will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day. On this day, Pakistanis and Kashmiris around the world reaffirm their solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” she elaborated. Pakistan, she said, “will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.” Regarding the cypher case judgment, the spokesperson refrained from commenting, citing the sensitivity of such matters protected by the Official Secrets Act.
She said the suspension of funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) amid the ongoing war and suffering in Gaza also goes against the spirit of the ICJ’s provisional measures that called for provision of essential services and humanitarian assistance to address the challenging conditions faced by the Palestinians in Gaza. “We urge reconsideration of the decision to suspend funding of UNRWA which has a crucial role in protecting and supporting the Palestinian people,” she added. She said Pakistan also calls for the full implementation of ICJ’s provisional judgment to uphold human rights, dignity, and identity of the Palestinian people as per the UN Charter, relevant resolutions, and international law.