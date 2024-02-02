Inflation drops to 28.3pc in January

ISLAMABAD - Inflation has slightly eased to 28.3 per­cent in January this year mainly due to the reduction in oil prices in the last month. Inflation measured through con­sumer price indicator (CPI) was record­ed at 26.8 percent in October. However, it had started increasing from Novem­ber after the government massively in­creased the gas prices to fulfill the condi­tions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The CPI inflation was recorded at 29.7 percent in December 2023, which has now slightly declined to 28.3 percent in January this year, according to the lat­est data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The federal government for the current fiscal year 2023-24 had set an inflation target at 21.5 percent.

According to the latest data of PBS, the inflation on a monthly basis has increased by 1.8 percent in January 2024 as com­pared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month (December). The CPI in­flation urban increased by 30.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in January 2024. Meanwhile, the CPI inflation rural has en­hanced by 25.7 percent. The CPI inflation has increased by 28.73 percent in seven months of the current fiscal year. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 32.27 percent. Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation has increased by 25.6 percent in July to January 2023.

Inflation rate fell in the projections of the ministry of finance, which an­ticipated it to remain around 27.5-28.5 percent in January 2024 and further ease out to 26.5-27.5 percent in Febru­ary 2024. “In January FY2024, there is a slight moderation in the inflation out­look compared to the preceding month. Though challenges persist in the form of supply chain disruptions and increased utility prices, the decline in fuel cost of­fers a promising counterbalance, poten­tially mitigating the overall impact on consumers and production sectors,” the ministry noted in its monthly report.

The State Bank of Pakistan on Monday kept the interest rate unchanged at 22 percent and increased the inflation tar­get in the range of 23 to 25 percent for the current fiscal year. Incorporating the inflation in the first half (July-December) of FY24, the expected significant decline in the second half and the evolving risks, the MPC expects average inflation to fall in the range of 23-25pc during this fiscal year and continue to trend down notice­ably in FY25, the central bank said. Ear­lier, the State Bank projected inflation in the range of 20-22pc. The break-up of inflation of 28.34 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 24.96 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 21.47 percent and 13.47 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 38.65 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 82.59 percent. Prices of cloth­ing and footwear increased by 21.01 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 31.19 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 32.58 per­cent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and ho­tels by 28.34 percent in January 2024 as compared to the same month last year.

In rural areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during January 2024 included onions (31.01 percent), chicken (25.02 percent), to­matoes (24.12 percent), eggs (19.81 percent), fresh vegetables (8.08 per­cent), pulse gram (6.56 percent), gur (5.57 percent), fish (3.84 percent), pulse moong (3.54 percent), fresh fruits (2.8 percent), sugar (2.5 percent), pulse masoor (2.21 percent), pulse mash (1.84 percent), gram whole (1.75 per­cent) and wheat (1.59 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of following commodities enhanced including com­munication services (18.7 percent), electricity charges (6.45 percent), mar­riage hall charges (4.08 percent), wool­en readymade garments (3.91 percent), liquified hydrocarbons (3.57 percent), dupatta (2.87 percent), solid fuel (2.52 percent) and house rent (2.4 percent).