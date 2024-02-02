Int’l Punjabi Conference on Culture held

LAHORE - Dyal Singh Library organised a two-day International Punjabi Confer­ence on Culture, here on Thursday. Fakhar Zaman, Chairman World Punjabi Congress, presided over the conference while a number of in­ternational delegates from Canada also attended it. Fakhar Zaman in his address said that Punjabi move­ment will be successful only when the first ever Punjabi University is established in Lahore and that Pun­jabi is taught at the primary level. He said that bureaucracy is a stumbling block in the way of establishing Pun­jabi University and making Punjabi a medium of education at primary level. Dr Nabeela Omer Head of Pun­jabi Department University of Pun­jab said that she is having day by day more candidates for M.A. Punjabi. Dr Shahista Nuzhat praised the efforts of Fakhar Zaman, whom she said, was the basic influence on Punjabi. Prof Sarfraz Shahid said that he will keep on holding conferences and that he is very pleased with the fact that World Punjabi Congress is or­ganising 33rd International Confer­ence on the heroic tradition of the Punjab in early March this year