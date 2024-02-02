Interior Minister expresses sanctification over arrangements for elections in Balochistan

QUETTA - Caretaker Minister for Interior Dr Gohar Ejaz on Thursday reiterating government resolve said the caretaker government was determined for holding fair, free and peaceful elections in the country.

“ All resources will be provided to the provincial government for holding transparent and peaceful elections,” he said while addressing a consulta­tive meeting held here at Secretariat to review the overall law and order situation and arrangements of the provincial government for upcoming general elections. The interior minister expressed his sat­isfaction over the preparations and best strategy of the provincial government for holding peaceful and successful elections in Balochistan.

Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zubair Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakil Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary Home Balochistan, Zahird Saleem, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafkat and officers of the law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Zahid Saleem gave a detailed briefing regarding the overall situation of law and order in the province and arrangements for hold­ing the elections in the province. The interior min­ister said that caretaker government was commit­ted to complete the election process by using all available resources and leaving no stone unturned in that regard. Federal government was striving hard to provide the provincial governments with necessary equipments, latest gadgets and other resources to ensure safety of lives of the voters and candidates, he added.