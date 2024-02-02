Jamshed Dasti fined for electoral violation

MUZAFFARGARH - District Monitoring Officer (DMO) imposed fine worth Rs50,000 on independent candidate backed by PTI, Jamshed Dasti over alleged viola­tion of the electoral code of conduct.

The penalty order was issued for conducting public meeting by the said candidate at the loca­tion, Sharif Chujra without securing compulsory permission from the authority.

Moreover, Jamshed Dasti was alleged of using derogatory language in his speech, said the order.

The DMO hinted at referring the case to the Election Commission in case of not submitting fee to the local district authority on time.

Shakir Sikhani, the Counsel of Jamshed dasti on the other, leveled the allegation as false and baseless. In a statement, the counsel said his cli­ent just had organised a corner meeting where he refrained from resorting to sort of defamatory language against any of his opponent.

He said the meeting was scheduled to attract local voters of the concerned area.