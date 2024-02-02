Friday, February 02, 2024
Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised

Agencies
February 02, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   A ceremony was held on Thursday in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance, by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) Islampura Campus, with Group Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram in the chair. Addressing the event, the UGI chairman said that getting Kashmir is the right of Pakistan, as Kash­miris are eager to join the country. He said that the youth should not give up on the issue of Kashmir and join the peaceful struggle of Kashmiris to strengthen Pakistan by liberating Kashmir. Speaking at the event, Usman Akram, Project Director Unique Group Islampura Campus, said, “We will never let the struggle of Kashmiris go in vain, and we will support Kashmiris till the last breath while maintaining our position that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

