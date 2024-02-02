Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Sukkur IBA, MUET campuses

SUKKUR - The teachers, students and staff of the Sukkur IBA University observed solidarity with Kashmiri people a day before here on Thursday. In connec­tion with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the teachers, students and employees of Sukkur IBA Univer­sity took out a rally under the title “Kashmir will become Pakistan”. Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Asif Shaikh said that on this day of solidarity, we vowed that we would stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and fight for their freedom until they get their right to self-determination. Meanwhile, Mehran Uni­versity of Engineering and Technology, Khairpur Campus also held a function to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.