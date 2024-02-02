Lahore win men’s, women’s table tennis team event titles

LAHORE - Lahore division won Rising Punjab Games 2024 Men’s and Women’s Table Tennis Team Event titles at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gym­nasium Hall on Thursday. Faisalabad division finished runners-up in both the com­petitions. In the Women’s Table Tennis Team Event fi­nal, Lahore girls recovered after losing first match and won the next three matches against tough rivals Fais­alabad. Faisalabad’s Saba Mushtaq edged out Lahore’s Sana Muzaffar by 3-2 in the first match with the set score of 10-12, 11-7, 10-12, 11-8 and 11-8. However, La­hore’s Perniya Zaman Khan defeated Faisalabad’s Anam Ilyas 3-0 (11-3, 11-9, 11-9) and Saba Mushtaq (Fsb) 3-1 (11-3, 11-5, 11-13, 11-2) and Kalsoom Khan toppled Faisalabad’s Aysha Arbab 3-1 (10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 25- 22) to seal a 3-1. In the men’s table tennis team event final, Lahore beat Faisalabad 3-0. Lahore’s Asim Qureshi de­feated Hafeez of Faisalabad 3-2 (11-6, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10). Taimur Khan beat Faizan 3-1 (11-6, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10) while Lahore’s Awais Hassan emerged winner against Hamza 3-1 (11-7, 11- 9, 13-11, 11-1). In women’s singles event, Lahore’s Kal­soom Khan and Perniya Za­man cruised into the final af­ter winning their respective semifinal matches. In men’s singles event, Faisalabad’s Faizan Zahoor and Lahore’s Taimur Khan booked a place in the title clash after win­ning their respective semifi­nal matches.