Lahore win men’s, women’s table tennis team event titles

LAHORE - Lahore division won Rising Punjab Games 2024 Men’s and Women’s Table Tennis Team Event titles at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday. Faisalabad division finished runners-up in both the competitions. In the Women’s Table Tennis Team Event final, Lahore girls recovered after losing first match and won the next three matches against tough rivals Faisalabad. Faisalabad’s Saba Mushtaq edged out Lahore’s Sana Muzaffar by 3-2 in the first match with the set score of 10-12, 11-7, 10-12, 11-8 and 11-8. However, Lahore’s Perniya Zaman Khan defeated Faisalabad’s Anam Ilyas 3-0 (11-3, 11-9, 11-9) and Saba Mushtaq (Fsb) 3-1 (11-3, 11-5, 11-13, 11-2) and Kalsoom Khan toppled Faisalabad’s Aysha Arbab 3-1 (10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 25- 22) to seal a 3-1. In the men’s table tennis team event final, Lahore beat Faisalabad 3-0. Lahore’s Asim Qureshi defeated Hafeez of Faisalabad 3-2 (11-6, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10). Taimur Khan beat Faizan 3-1 (11-6, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10) while Lahore’s Awais Hassan emerged winner against Hamza 3-1 (11-7, 11- 9, 13-11, 11-1). In women’s singles event, Lahore’s Kalsoom Khan and Perniya Zaman cruised into the final after winning their respective semifinal matches. In men’s singles event, Faisalabad’s Faizan Zahoor and Lahore’s Taimur Khan booked a place in the title clash after winning their respective semifinal matches.