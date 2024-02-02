Lanka’s controversial internet safety law comes into force

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka’s draconian law to regulate online content has come into force, in a move rights groups say is aimed at stifling freedom of speech. The Online Safety Act gives a government com­mission broad powers to assess and remove “prohibited” content. Authori­ties said it would help fight cybercrime, but critics say it suppresses dissent ahead of elections. Social media had a key role in protests during an eco­nomic crisis in 2022, which ousted the then president. The act was passed on 24 January by 108-62 votes - sparking protests outside parliament and came into effect on Thursday af­ter the Speaker endorsed it. The wide-ranging law prohibit “false statements about incidents in Sri Lanka”, statements with “an express intention of hurting reli­gious feelings” and the misuse of bots, among other things. A five-member commission appointed by the president will be given powers to assess these state­ments, to direct their removal, and to impose penalties on the people who made those statements. The legis­lation will also make social media plat­forms liable for messages on their plat­forms. Publicity Security Minister Tiran Alles, who introduced the draft legisla­tion in parliament, said it was neces­sary to tackle offences associated with online fraud and statements that threaten national stability. More than 8,000 complaints re­lated to cybercrimes were filed last year, he noted. A Sri Lankan pro-democracy group said on Thursday that the government’s “adamant pursuit” of the legisla­tion was a “clear indication of its intention to silent dissent and suppress civic activism” as the country was still reeling from the consequences of its worst economic crisis. Food prices and infla­tion have reached record levels since the country declared bankruptcy in April 2022 with more than $83bn in debt. Then president Gotabaya Raj­apaksa was forced to step down and leave the country after thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into his residence. “While the citizens silently suffer amidst escalating cost of living and unmanageable hunger, it is crucial for the rulers to recognise that this silence does not equate to obedi­ence... It is the precursor to a major backlash against the government’s co­ercive rule,” said the group known as the March 12 Movement. Rights group Amnesty International said the act’s broad provisions and vague wording would restrict people’s rights to free­dom of expression and privacy online.