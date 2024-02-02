Making Sh Rashid its ally was political mistake: PTI

ISLAMABAD - After denying any seat adjustment with the Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday said that the party had committed a political mistake in the past by making the seasoned politician from Rawalpindi its ally as he was the product of military establishment.
“Making Sheikh Rashid an ally was a political mistake of PTI as he is the product of (GHQ) Gate No. 4,” said PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan while talking to a select group of journalists here at the party’s Central Secretariat. He claimed that former interior minister Sheikh Rashid always sided with the military establishment and he would never be committed with anyone else.
The remarks from the secretary information came after Sheikh Rashid in a video message had said that PTI candidate in NA-56 Shehryar Riaz had purchased a ticket from the party for Rs 30 million. Riaz is contesting the election against Rashid in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Raoof Hasan expressed optimism that PTI and ex-premier Imran Khan would successfully sail through all hardships.
“The controversial rulings against PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan in the cipher and Thoshakhana cases by courts were premeditated, orchestrated and pre-decided and were a travesty of justice.” He pointed out that the decisions were given in a hasty manner sans following any due legal and lawful procedure. He stated that PTI was all set to hold intra-party elections on February 5 and all modalities had been finalized to secure all the reserved seats and to frustrate all efforts to steal the public mandate. He said that their principal focus remained on participating in February 8 elections to translate the popularity into vote. It is the power of people’s vote that would change the face of this country, he added. He stated that the party leadership were facing immense pressure from the workers and supporters to give a protest call against “unjust and unlawful” sentences awarded to the ex-premier. But they were asked to take revenge for every injustice against their beloved leader through the power of their vote, he added.