Making Sh Rashid its ally was political mistake: PTI

ISLAMABAD - After denying any seat adjustment with the Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday said that the party had committed a political mistake in the past by making the seasoned politician from Rawalpindi its ally as he was the product of military establishment.

“Making Sheikh Rashid an ally was a political mistake of PTI as he is the product of (GHQ) Gate No. 4,” said PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan while talking to a select group of journalists here at the party’s Central Secretariat. He claimed that former interior minister Sheikh Rashid always sid­ed with the military establishment and he would never be committed with anyone else.

The remarks from the secretary informa­tion came after Sheikh Rashid in a video mes­sage had said that PTI candidate in NA-56 Sheh­ryar Riaz had purchased a ticket from the party for Rs 30 million. Riaz is contesting the election against Rashid in the garrison city of Rawalpin­di. Raoof Hasan expressed optimism that PTI and ex-premier Imran Khan would successfully sail through all hardships.

“The controversial rulings against PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan in the cipher and Thoshakha­na cases by courts were premeditated, orchestrat­ed and pre-decided and were a travesty of justice.” He pointed out that the decisions were given in a hasty manner sans following any due legal and lawful procedure. He stated that PTI was all set to hold intra-party elections on February 5 and all modalities had been finalized to secure all the reserved seats and to frustrate all efforts to steal the public mandate. He said that their principal fo­cus remained on participating in February 8 elec­tions to translate the popularity into vote. It is the power of people’s vote that would change the face of this country, he added. He stated that the par­ty leadership were facing immense pressure from the workers and supporters to give a protest call against “unjust and unlawful” sentences award­ed to the ex-premier. But they were asked to take revenge for every injustice against their beloved leader through the power of their vote, he added.