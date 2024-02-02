Man shot dead for resisting dacoity in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A man was shot dead over resistance during a dacoity in the area of Sadr police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that armed bandits stormed into the house of one Umair Farooq in Yousuf Town and took the family hostage at gunpoint. The house owner, after receiving informa­tion, also reached the house and of­fered resistance. The dacoits opened fire at him and fled. The victim suc­cumbed to his bullet injuries in the chest on the way to hospital.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of the incident and directed SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir Saifi to probe the matter and submit report at the earliest.

A special police team was consti­tuted which started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the accused and arrest them, the spokesperson added.

531 POS, 461 CAS AMONG 2,441 CRIMINALS ARRESTED DURING JAN

The police claimed to have arrested 2,441 criminals including 531 pro­claimed offenders (POs) and 461 court absconders (CAs) from various parts of Faisalabad during January 2024.

Giving some details, a police spokes­person said here on Thursday that the police nabbed 845 illicit weapon hold­ers and recovered 387 pistols, 22 guns, 20 rifles, 10 Kalashnikovs, 8 repeat­ers, 2 revolvers and 1,362 bullets from their possession during last one month.

Similarly, the police also arrest­ed 390 drug traffickers along with 113.015 kilogrammes (kg) cannabis (charas), 6.360-kg opium, 1.760-kg heroin, 3,647 litres liquor and 248 litres lahan (raw liquor) in addition to nabbing 57 gamblers, 19 on use of fake number plates in their vehicles, 31 on dealing in kite-flying material, 92 on decanting gas illegally and 15 violators of rent act during this pe­riod, he added.

ETPB LAND RETRIEVED

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) retrieved property of the Evacu­ee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

According to official sources here Thursday, the anti-corruption circle of the agency retrieved over 988 acres of land in Mahanat Darshan village, district Pakpattan.

The market value of the land is more than Rs2.27 billion. The posses­sion of the land was handed over to the ETPB.