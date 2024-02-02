Mastercard expands partnership with SadaPay to address financial needs of SMEs, freelancers

ISLAMABAD - Mastercard and SadaPay have ex­panded their strategic business partnership to launch SME debit and credit cards in Pakistan. The multi-year collaboration will see the two companies boost finan­cial inclusion among the country’s small businesses and freelancers. Pakistan is home to over 5.2 mil­lion MSMEs and a booming digital payments landscape. The intro­duction of the SME debit card tai­lored for freelancers and subse­quent credit offerings will address the evolving needs of SadaPay’s diverse customer base. The part­nership will also cover digital payment solutions, especially fa­cilitating cross-border and ecom­merce payments by debit cards.

Furthermore, SadaPay will work with Mastercard Advisors, who will offer strategic insights as well as payments and technol­ogy expertise for a wide range of initiatives aimed at advancing the fintech company’s growth. Additionally, it will cater to the requirements of rapidly growing market segments that have his­torically been overlooked, offering businesses and individuals new opportunities to engage with the global digital economy.

“At Mastercard, we are commit­ted to building a robust digital pay­ments infrastructure and paving the way to a more inclusive society in Pakistan. In line with our pledge to connect 50 million MSMEs worldwide to the digital economy by 2025, we work to help small businesses realize their full poten­tial. We seek to harness the power of partnerships with pioneering fintech players, such as SadaPay, to provide Pakistan’s SMEs and freelancers with innovative prod­ucts and services that enable them to pay and get paid,” said Arslan Khan, Vice President and Country Business Manager, Pakistan, Mas­tercard. “SadaPay is on a mission to address the financial require­ments and solve the payment pain points of freelancers Our ex­panded partnership with Master­card will enable us to diversify our digital-first offering and introduce groundbreaking products poised to be a game-changer for freelanc­ers and small businesses,” said Brandon Timinsky, CEO, SadaPay.