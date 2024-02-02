Michael Pepper’s half century helps Abu Dhabi upset Gulf Giants

England’s Michael Pepper’s 59 off 40 balls peppered with seven boundaries and three sixes steered Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who were tottering at the bottom of the points table, to rise and outplay defending champions Gulf Giants by six wickets in the 16th match of the ILT20 season 2 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The victory takes the Knight Riders to the third slot while Giants slips to fourth.

Gulf Giants was restricted to 161 for 6 despite Chris Lynn’s 67 off 48 balls with six boundaries and three sixes. He had put on 72 runs in 58 balls for the third wicket with Jordan Cox who hit 21 off 27 balls with one boundary and a six. Lynn also added 39 runs for the fourth wicket with Usman Khan (23).

Chasing the target, Knight Riders needed a good start. Openers Joe Clarke and Pepper provided just that recording their 50 runs partnership in just 4.1 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rehman stuck in his second over to remove Joe Clarke caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for 14 to end the 62 runs partnership in 6.1 overs.

Pepper raced to his half century in 33 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. By the 10th over Knight Riders were at a commanding 100 for 1 needing another 62 runs to win. Six runs later, Mujeeb picked his second wicket to remove Alishan Sharafu caught by Brathawaite at mid-wicket for 11. Richard Glesson forced Pepper, who went for a pull, to edge the delivery on to his wicket for 59.

Earlier, Knight Riders had won the toss and elected to bowl.

Brief scores:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bt Gulf Giants by 6 wkts.

Gulf Giants 161 for 6 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 67, Jordan Cox 21, Usman Khan 23, Andre Russell 2 for 39, Imad Wasim 2 for 31)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 164 for 4 in 20 overs (Michael Pepper 59, Andre Russell 30n.o, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2 for 31)

Player of the Match: Michael Pepper