Friday, February 02, 2024
Nawaz promises orange line train, employment opportunities for Faisalabad

Nawaz promises orange line train, employment opportunities for Faisalabad
Web Desk
7:21 PM | February 02, 2024
Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, while accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of making empty promises with the public, asserted on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), his party, consistently fulfills its commitments by the grace of Almighty Allah.

Addressing a massive gathering at the Dhobi Ghaat ground, the PML-N supremo made a commitment to introduce an Orange Line Train for the residents of Faisalabad and vowed to resolve the prevailing issue of unemployment.

He directed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to address the problem of unemployment in Faisalabad within the next five years.

Criticising the PTI, Nawaz pointed out that while his government was busy fighting terrorism, their opponents were staging a sit-in.

He questioned the rally participants if any of them had received a house or employment as promised by the PTI.

“The PTI had, during its previous election campaign in 2018, pledged it would construct 5 million houses and provide 10 million jobs,” Nawaz stated to prove his point that the party had made mere empty promises.

Nawaz also criticised the PTI for deceiving the public in the name of the one-billion tree plantation campaign.

National

National

