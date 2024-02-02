New cancer cases to soar 77pc by 2050: WHO

GENEVA - The number of new cancer cases will rise to more than 35 million in 2050 -- 77 percent higher than the figure in 2022, the World Health Organization’s cancer agency warned Thursday. The WHO’s International Agency for Re­search on Cancer (IARC) cited tobacco, alcohol, obesity and air pollution as key factors in the estimated rise. “Over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050”, a statement said, a 77-per­cent increase from the some 20 million cases diagnosed in 2022. “The rapidly-growing global cancer burden reflects both population ageing and growth, as well as changes to people’s exposure to risk factors, several of which are associ­ated with socioeconomic development. “Tobacco, alcohol and obesity are key factors behind the increasing incidence of cancer, with air pollution still a key driver of environmental risk factors.” The most-developed countries are ex­pected to record the greatest increases in case numbers, with an additional 4.8 million new cases predicted in 2050 compared with 2022 estimates, the WHO said. But in terms of percentages, countries on the low end of the Human Development Index (HDI) used by the UN will see the greatest proportional in­crease -- up 142 percent. And countries in the medium range are due to record a 99-percent increase, it said.

KEY FACTS ABOUT CANCER

With nearly 10 million deaths and nearly 20 million new cases in 2022, cancer remains one of the world’s big­gest killers, according to a report on Thursday by the World Health Organi­zation. Here are five key facts about the disease ahead of World Cancer Day on Sunday. Cancer, a disease that causes abnormal cells to multiply and spread -- affects humans and virtually all other animal species, with traces found in hu­man skeletons dating from prehistoric times. There are more than 100 types of cancer, each with its own diagnosis and treatment. Around one in nine men and one in 12 women will die from cancer. An estimated 9.74 million people died from cancer in 2022 and 19.96 million new cases were recorded, according to a report by the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) published on Thursday. On average, one person in five will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime, with the number of global cases growing by over 25 per­cent between 2009 and 2019, accord­ing to the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The IARC pre­dicted the number of new cases of can­cer recorded in the year 2040 would be 50 percent higher than the 19.96 million recorded in 2022. In 2050, the number is predicted to be 77 percent higher than in 2022. “There is a large increase in the cancer burden,” said Dr Freddie Bray, head of the IARC’s cancer surveillance unit. The three most common cancers are lung cancer (12.4 percent of new cases in 2022), breast cancer (11.6 per­cent) and colon cancer (9.6 percent.