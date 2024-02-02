NHA to open Golra Morr underpass on 13th of March

ISLAMABAD - After getting clearance from the Capital De­velopment Authority regarding, the National Highway Authority is all set to complete the construction work on the Golra Morr Under­pass prior to March 13th 2024. The remodeling and improvement of the Golra Morr project re­mained delayed for almost one year due to one reason or another and from the last few months the project was stalled due to non issuance of a NOC from CDA regarding water drainage.

However, the Deputy Director Maintenance NHA Rawalpindi while talking to this scribe has confirmed that the necessary NOC has been is­sued by the CDA. He informed that the project will be completed before 13th of March 2024. He said, we have already achieved substantial phys­ical progress over the project and remaining work would be completed in this month after which it will be made operational for the general public. The project was conceived in June 2021 and inaugurated the same year in December with a completion deadline of one year. As per initial announcement, it was to be completed in December 2023 but the project could not meet its deadlines for which the concerned circles blame the field office of the road authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that once awarded, it is the responsibility of the concerned maintenance unit to complete the project within a given timeline. The contract to construct said underpass was awarded to Techno Time Con­structions Private Limited at a total cost of Rs.717 million. The project is being funded from the maintenance account of the NHA. Under this proj­ect, remodeling and improvement of the Golra Morr was planned by constructing an vehicular underpass on main G T Road and hoped that it will resolve a long standing issue of a direct ac­cess for sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16 from Islam­abad. According to NHA estimates, about 125,000 vehicles pass the point every day and it has be­come a leg spot due to continuous accidents.

Once completed, the underpass would not only ease the traffic flow on GT road but also connect the underdeveloped sector of I series with the main city via Srinagar Highway com­monly known as Kashmir Highway. However, the continuous delays in completion of said project had added to the miseries already being faced by the people living and travelling from the area.

Earlier, while explaining reasons behind the delay, Director Public Relations, Dr. Sohail Af­tab maintained that the initial delay was due to the relocation of utility services, which set the project back by eight months while traffic con­gestion on Grand Trunk Road throughout the construction period also hindered its progress.

He also recalled that work on site was tempo­rarily halted due to an unfortunate incident dur­ing heavy rainfall that resulted in several casual­ties in the monsoon season. He, however, hoped that despite these setbacks, the project is on the verge of completion.