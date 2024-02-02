One martyred, several injured in multiple blasts in Balochistan

QUETTA/WASHINGTON - At least one person was martyred and several others were injured in multiple blasts reported in different parts of Balochistan province on Thursday.
According to police, in Quetta, the explosion took place in the Spinny Road area. Also, explosions took place in Naseerabad and Turbat districts of the province.
According to police, at least three people were injured when a hand grenade exploded at the Dera Allah Yar Bhatti gate area in Naseerabad and one person was injured in a grenade blast in Turbat’s main market.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Quetta Tariq Jawad told the reporters that 8 to 10 kg of explosives used in the blast in the provincial capital. He said the deceased of the blast had not been identified yet, adding the preliminary investigation showed the victim was a passer-by.
According to a private news channel, the police confirmed another blast took place in the Ghulam Nabi Chowk area of Turbat city. However, the type of explosive device used has not yet been determined. As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police and Balochistan Levies reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and started a search operation. At least three people were injured on Thursday in a bomb explosion in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan. According to a private news channel, a cracker bomb explosion occurred outside the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) election office in Dera Allahyar, injuring at least three people. Police and rescue officials shifted the injured to the District Hospital in Dera Murad Jamali. A hand grenade explosion occurred on Thursday evening in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner near Panjgur. According to a private news channel, the police force reached the spot and started the investigation; no causalities were reported in the incident. According to the police, the area was immediately cordoned off, and a search operation was underway. Pakistanis have right to choose their leader ‘without fear’ The United States has condemned an attack targeting an election rally in Sibi, Balochistan, asserting that Pakistani people have the right to choose their leader “without fear of reprisal or violence.” “We strongly condemn any violence which undermines the electoral process,” State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters at his daily press briefing on Wednesday.