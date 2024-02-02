Over 2.14m voters to elect 4 MNAs, 9 MPAs in Karachi’s Central district: ECP

KARACHI - Over 2.14 million registered voters in Karachi’s Central district will elect four National Assembly members and nine legislators of provincial Assem­bly of Sindh on February 08 general elections. According to data released by the Election Commission of Paki­stan, after current digital census, the Central district is one of the largest district of Karachi division where one more NA and PA seats have been in­creased due to the rising population.

National Assembly constituencies NA 247, NA 248, NA 249 and NA 250 fall in the district Central Karachi hav­ing total number of voter 2144926. The hundreds of candidates belong­ing to (MQM-P), Jammat-e-Islami(JI), Pakistan People’s party (PPP), Tahreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and the independent candidates were vy­ing for NA and PA seats.

Out of 2144926 eligible voters almost 50 percent each male and female voters will exercise right of franchise in the general polls. The Election Commission of Pakistan with the help of Caretaker provin­cial government, Sindh Police, Rang­ers and law enforcing agencies have adopted administrative and security arrangements for smooth conduct of General elections.

The District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has said all required arrange­ments were made for holding of the general polls and strict action will be taken against violation of ECP’s code of conduct. He said all government organizations including district ad­ministration, Police, Rangers, Local Government department and other institutions will provide support to Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting free, fair and transparent general polls on February 08, 2024.

Meanwhile, over 51,00 Police per­sonnel will be deputed in the Sukkur district to provide foolproof security to polling stations of sensitive areas and to help and guide the voters.

Sukkur SSP, Zubair Nazeer Shai­kh on Thursday has said the Sukkur police will also provide help and guidance to women, old citizens and handicapped individuals dur­ing the polling.

He said the Police personnel will present on their fixed positions to perform election duty before time in the district to perform their duties with national enthusiasm. SSP Suk­kur visited a spot where an election control room is being set up and was briefed about officers regarding secu­rity of election in the district.