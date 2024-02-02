Pak-Iran Encounter

The recent military encounter between Pakistan and Iran exemplifies two distinct scenarios. Firstly, it highlights the vulnerability to conflict escalation when a minor terrorist incident/s creates a situation where two sizable and well-equipped nations, ordinarily on friendly terms, find themselves on the brink of a potentially hazardous confrontation or even a localized war. Secondly, it underscores the potential for de-escalation and a return to amicable relations if a foundation of goodwill exists and the engaging actors share a longstanding history of positive interactions. In such cases, hostilities can swiftly recede, and a commitment to diligently address any identified loopholes in the future can pave the way for a return to normalcy.
The unforeseen and unjustifiable missile and drone exchange between Iran and Pakistan from January 16-18 caught every segment of Pakistani society by shock and surprise. The two nations, sharing a volatile and unmanned 900km border, found themselves in heightened tensions due to the acts of the separatist terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), hiding in the village of Koh-e-Sabz in Kulag, merely 60 kilometers from Panjgur district in Pakistani Balochistan. Iranian security forces targeted the Jaish, an outlawed outfit with aspirations for the independence of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province, known for claiming responsibility for the January 10 attack in the Iranian city of Rask, resulting in the deaths of 11 police officers. Jaish al-Adl, an offshoot of the now-defunct Pakistan-based terrorist group Jundullah, previously led by Abdolmalek Rigi, executed by Iran, underscored the potential for small terrorist groups in unstable regions to escalate conflicts between historically friendly nations.
In response to what Pakistan termed an “airspace violation,” its Foreign Ministry swiftly condemned the act, warning of “serious consequences.” It recalled its ambassador from Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador not to return to Islamabad. Pakistan suspended official visits and meetings while expressing deep concern. The ministry highlighted its surprise, stating, “It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran.”
On January 18th, Pakistan retaliated with a “highly coordinated” military operation named “Marg Bar Samachar” (Death to Militants). This intelligence-based operation aimed at Saravan, a border city targeting Pakistan-related militant hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province. The objective was to eliminate safe havens used by Pakistani-origin terrorists taking refuge in Iran. Pakistan claimed to have previously shared concrete evidence and multiple dossiers with Iranian authorities regarding the presence and activities of these terrorists. Pakistan stated that it had targeted members of two separatist groups, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). Iran, on the other hand, contended that Pakistan-based hideouts were responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Iran, resulting in significant casualties.
Both countries blame each other for not doing enough to curtail the insurgents hiding in their respective countries. Further, both profess that they have long warned the other of the activities of hostile groups in their territory. In the backdrop, friendly nations like Turkey, Afghanistan, Qatar, China, and Russia promptly advocated for “maximum restraint” and emphasized the importance of resolving the issues through diplomatic means and negotiations.
Following the tit-for-tat missile exchange, both Pakistan and Iran straightway expressed their desire to normalize relations and refrain from any further hostile acts. The foreign ministers of both countries communicated over the phone, assuring a peaceful resolution of any misunderstandings between them.
Pakistan took decisive steps to restore diplomatic relations with Iran at an emergency National Security Committee meeting. The committee also pledged to reduce tensions and emphasized strengthening close, brotherly ties with Iran based on trust and mutual understanding. The Iranian government reciprocated in the same spirit. The swift response and urgency for normalization, reverting to the pre-January 16 situation, suggest that both countries recognized a miscalculation in their actions and a hasty approach.
Recognizing the longstanding and strong ties between Pakistan and Iran is essential. The two nations share an extensive border and scores of border markets bustling with barter trade. They have no border disputes, and maritime jurisdiction matters have been resolved amicably. The historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds between them are profound, exemplified by Urdu, Pakistan’s national language, having roots in Persian, the language of Iran.
It appears that the current Pakistani regime overlooked Iranian requests to address the presence of a terrorist group within Pakistani territory responsible for numerous terror acts. Simultaneously, the Iranian government may have felt pressure from Iraq and Syria, where Israeli-backed groups posed threats to Iranian security. In haste, they might have perceived a magnified threat from the Pakistani-based Balochi group.
Officials on both sides of the border have traditionally engaged in mutual blame, with each country pointing fingers at the other for not taking sufficient measures against such groups. The reality, however, is that on both sides of Balochistan, there are challenging areas to govern. Collaboratively, if Iran and Pakistan join hands, sharing intelligence and other resources, they have the potential to gain control of the situation.
Dr Farooq Hasnat and Dr Zamurrad Awan
Hasnat is a Professor of Politics & International Relations; Awan is an Assistant Professor in the Political Science Department at Forman Christian College University Lahore.