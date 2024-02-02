Pak players’ training camp for Al Fujairah Open Taekwondo C’ship concludes

LAHORE - The 15-day training camp of Pakistani athletes for the 11th Al-Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship to be played in Al-Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 4 to 6 has concluded in Sharjah. In this camp, the national players were trained by Pakistan’s Iranian-born coach Master Yusuf Karami. The nation­al squad includes Haroon Khan, Hamza Omar Saeed, Shahzaib Khan, Muhammad Arbaz Khan, Mazhar Abbas, Nauman and Ehtishamul Haq. Omar Saeed is team leader, Ashfaq Ahmed man­ager, Yusuf Karami head coach, Zubair Macha coordi­nator and Faisal Butt physio. After participating in the Al Fujairah Open, the Pakistan Taekwondo team will par­ticipate in the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship to be held in Tehran from February 12 to 15, in addi­tion to the World Taekwon­do President Asia Cup from February 16 to 19 in Tehran and then from February 21 to 22 will take part in the Asian Club Taekwondo Championship. Regarding the event, national players Haroon Khan and Hamza Saeed said: “In the 15-day training camp in Sharjah, our coaches provided com­plete awareness of the mod­ern training of the sport of taekwondo and the new rules and regulations relat­ed to the sport. We are fully prepared but will not take any fight lightly.”