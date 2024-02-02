Pakistan, EU agree to strengthen parliamentary linkages

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is currently in Brussels to attend the 3rd Europe­an Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, yester­day met the Chair of Europe­an Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Countries of South Asia, MEP Nico­la Procaccini. During the meeting, they discussed the emerging trends of geopoli­tics and agreed to strength­en Pakistan EU parliamenta­ry linkages through frequent engagement and dialogue, the Foreign Office Spokes­person posted on X. Earli­er, Foreign Minister Jilani called for promoting eco­nomic cooperation and re­gional connectivity to en­sure peace and prosperity in the South Asian region. In his address to leading schol­ars and distinguished aca­demicians from various in­ternational and European institutions at the Royal In­stitute for International Re­lations in Brussels, the for­eign minister emphasized the pivotal role of econom­ic cooperation in making a prosperous region. Minister Jilani underscored the ne­cessity of resolving the Jam­mu and Kashmir dispute for lasting peace in South Asia. He also discouraged geopo­litical contests and the for­mation of conflicting bloc structures and alliances in the region.