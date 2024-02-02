Pakistan, EU agree to strengthen parliamentary linkages

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is currently in Brussels to attend the 3rd European Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, yesterday met the Chair of European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Countries of South Asia, MEP Nicola Procaccini. During the meeting, they discussed the emerging trends of geopolitics and agreed to strengthen Pakistan EU parliamentary linkages through frequent engagement and dialogue, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X. Earlier, Foreign Minister Jilani called for promoting economic cooperation and regional connectivity to ensure peace and prosperity in the South Asian region. In his address to leading scholars and distinguished academicians from various international and European institutions at the Royal Institute for International Relations in Brussels, the foreign minister emphasized the pivotal role of economic cooperation in making a prosperous region. Minister Jilani underscored the necessity of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for lasting peace in South Asia. He also discouraged geopolitical contests and the formation of conflicting bloc structures and alliances in the region.