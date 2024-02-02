Friday, February 02, 2024
Palestinian death toll in Gaza by Israeli attacks rises to 27,019

Anadolu
9:57 AM | February 02, 2024
International

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip jumped to 27,019 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli deadly onslaught against Gaza enters its 118th day.

It also said 66,139 other people have been injured in the ongoing onslaught.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 15 massacres across the Gaza Strip which left 118 people killed and 190 others injured.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

