Parvez Elahi skips indictment in illegal appointments case

LAHORE - The indictment of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others was de­layed in a case of illegal appoint­ments in the Punjab Assembly by the Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE) Punjab.

The court delayed the indict­ment due to absence of two accused during Thursday’s hearing. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain conducted the case proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also produced.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the ac­cused, Sami Ullah and Waqas Sarwar, submitted applications to exempt his clients from personal appearance for one-day.

At this, the court observed if all the accused have appeared today, then the indictment could have taken place. However, the court accepted appli­cations of the accused and exempted them from personal appearance for one-day. The court ad­journed further hearing till February 12 and sum­moned all the accused for indictment on the next date of hearing. The court had summoned all the accused for indictment after distribution of copies of challan at the last hearing.

The ACE Punjab had registered the case, accus­ing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were de­nied positions while those who had not taken ex­ams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority, influencing appointments after receiving bribes.