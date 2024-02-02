PMI earns prestigious inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

KARACHI - Philip Morris International (PMI) has announced its inaugural entry into the Dow Jones Sustainabil­ity™ World Index (DJSW Index), alongside its fourth consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustain­ability™ North America Compos­ite Index. The DJSW Index is the most reputable benchmark for assessing the sustainability per­formance of companies world­wide and includes the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market In­dex based on economic, environ­mental, and social criteria.

PMI achieved an impressive score of 85 out of 100 in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustain­ability Assessment (CSA), mark­ing a significant 21-point increase since it first began engaging with the DJSW Index in 2018. This year, PMI secured the highest CSA score among the 13 companies assessed in the tobacco industry by S&P. PMI has been classified as “Prime” a status which is award­ed to companies with an ESG per­formance above a sector-specific threshold which means that they fulfil ambitious absolute perfor­mance requirements. PMI stands as the sole entity from the tobac­co industry to receive this distin­guished qualification, positioning the company for responsible in­vestment recognition.

Roman Yazbeck, Managing Director Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (an affiliate of PMI), commented on the company’s notable achievement, “PMI’s recognition in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index, em­phasizes our commitment to sus­tainability. It reflects our dedica­tion to innovation, growth, and creating a purpose-led, impact-driven, long-term value creation. PMI is proud to be the first com­pany in the tobacco sector to be included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability™ World In­dex, and hope to set the tone for the future of corporate sustain­ability efforts around the world.”