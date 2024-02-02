Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N believes in serving people: Maryam

PML-N believes in serving people: Maryam
Web Desk
7:23 PM | February 02, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz says PML-N does not call anyone a thief, we believe in serving the people.

Addressing an election rally at Dhobi Ghat Ground, Maryam paid tributes to the tigers of Faisalabad for organising the rally.

"I could not realise that Nawaz Sharif was not here for four years," she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that (N) League did not do politics of gossip. 

She said, “PML-N does not call anyone a thief, we believe in serving the people. It is not a mummy-daddy but a real party." 

Maryam said that many leaders came and left but Nawaz Sharif is still here.  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706844666.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024