PML-N believes in serving people: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz says PML-N does not call anyone a thief, we believe in serving the people.

Addressing an election rally at Dhobi Ghat Ground, Maryam paid tributes to the tigers of Faisalabad for organising the rally.

"I could not realise that Nawaz Sharif was not here for four years," she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that (N) League did not do politics of gossip.

She said, “PML-N does not call anyone a thief, we believe in serving the people. It is not a mummy-daddy but a real party."

Maryam said that many leaders came and left but Nawaz Sharif is still here.