Police arrest 4 outlaws, recover stolen goods

Mohmand - The district police announced the arrest of four outlaws, recovering stolen goods and over one kilogram of hashish in separate operations on Wednesday.

Political parties and independent candidates in the upcoming general elections have embraced Pashto election songs, adding a personal touch with mentions of their names and election symbols. Sung by local artists, these Pashto tunes have injected enthusiasm into the election campaign, spreading through corner meetings and processions. Candidates and supporters are leveraging social media platforms to share these songs, aiming to connect with voters.

In the trend initiated by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the 90s, candidates from various parties, including Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM), have dedicated songs for their campaigns. Every candidate, from Bilal Rehman to Zar Khan, has enlisted local singers to compose songs highlighting their party symbols and names.