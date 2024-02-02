Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police command & control centres set up for polls

APP
February 02, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Dera Ismail khan   -  Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti announced the establishment of command and control centers in all four districts of Dera division to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the upcoming general elections on Feb 08.

These centers, situated in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, and Lower, have established complete contact and coordination with the Election Commission, security forces, and administration, as confirmed during a media interaction at the Range Police Office.

RPO Satti disclosed that 40 percent of polling stations in all four districts of Dera Range had been declared as the most sensitive. A comprehensive collaboration with other agencies has been initiated to implement proper security arrangements accordingly.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706844666.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024