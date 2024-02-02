Police reviews security for elections

Peshawar - A high-level meeting convened under Peshawar police chief Syed Ashfaq Anwar at the Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Thursday focused on the peaceful conduct of the 2024 general elections. Attendees included key police officials, and discussions encompassed security arrangements, election plans, and critical issues. CCPO Ashfaq Anwar emphasized the national duty of ensuring peaceful elections, highlighting prioritized adherence to the Election Commission’s security plan. The directive included thorough inspection of polling stations, monitoring via CCTV, and ensuring a secure environment, particularly for women and candidates.

On February 8, a secure environment for voters, especially women, and candidates was underscored, with instructions to brief polling staff on the Election Commission’s code of conduct. CCPO Ashfaq Anwar called for immediate legal action against aerial firing and weapon display, with special monitoring cells for continuous vigilance. Stricter enforcement of bans on indecent language, provocative reporting, unnecessary debates, and sectarianism was emphasized. Engaging with the public through active patrolling, additional mobile patrols, check posts, and snap checks of suspicious vehicles were part of the plan, along with deploying additional patrols throughout the district.