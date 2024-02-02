Polish PM says open to snap elections if president ‘interferes’ with govt

WARSAW - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday said he would be open to early elections if it became impossible for the government to carry out its functions be­cause of conflict with the president.

“If it’s not possible to govern, because he (President Andrzej Duda) will interfere, and if they’ll want early elections, they’ll get them,” Tusk told reporters in Brussels.

He was referring to the head of state, whom critics accuse of using his constitu­tional powers to hamper the new pro-EU government’s work after it ousted from power Duda’s allies, the Law and Justice (PiS) conservative party, during last October’s parliamentary elections.

Tusk spoke a day after Duda signed the national budget agreed by the parliament but sent it swiftly to the Constitutional Court citing doubts over its adoption.

Although the budget was passed with a large majority, the absence of two MPS, whose parliamentary mandates were an­nulled over criminal convictions, meant the National Assembly was not at full capacity when the vote took place. That opened up a potential constitutional loophole.