Political, economic stability to be main challenge for new elected govt: Speakers

KARACHI - The speakers at a seminar on Thurs­day stressed the need for political and economic stability in the country which would be the main challenge for the newly elected government.

They were addressing the seminar on “General elections 2024, Chal­lenges for the new government and the road map”, organized by the Press Information Department. Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Princi­pal Information Officer Tariq Mehm­ood Khan, and others were the main speakers of the 4th seminar of the series. The PID has already organized three seminars in the Federal Capital while the 5th and last one will be held in Lahore before the general elections.

Addressing the seminar, the Fed­eral Minister for Information, Broad­casting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said the caretaker government was fully prepared and committed to conducting general elections on February 8. The min­ister, in his speech, said that as the government’s spokesperson, he had been reiterating the caretaker gov­ernment’s commitment to holding elections as per the schedule given by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The election process should con­tinue in any case and major issues facing the country, including econo­my, foreign policy, local governments, governance, and civil service reforms, should also be discussed to find their solution,” he remarked.

Senior journalist Mehmood Sham said that there were several chal­lenges ahead that must be dealt with collective wisdom. Such seminars should have been organized much before the elections, he added.

He said he was the witness to al­most all the elections held in the country, including those held in 1970. He stressed the need of politi­cal dialogue to get the country back on the right track. Senior journal­ist Mazhar Abass said the doubts of people about holding elections on the scheduled date and their cred­ibility must be addressed.

“There is a need to give all political parties an equal space,” he stressed.

Senior journalist Aamir Zia praised the efforts of Press Information De­partment for organizing such semi­nars. He stressed that elections must not to be controversial like the ones held in 2018. In order to get the coun­try out of the crises, all political forces should be given a level playing field, he urged. He also criticized the politi­cal parties for failing to give concrete manifestos. All the manifestos an­nounced were mere political slogans, he added, stressing that the parties should better announce their plans how to get country out the problems being faced by it for decades.

Senior journalist Agha Masood Hassan said there was need of cre­ating political consensus as without it Pakistan could not move forward on the path of prosperity. He said the people should come forward to improve the governance system so that political and economic stability could be achieved which was vital for the country’s survival. Professor Tau­seef Ahmed, Sohail Sangi, Advocate Yousaf Maulvi, Nadia Naqi, Dr. Huma Baqai, Saeed Sarbazi and Shehrbano also addressed the seminar.