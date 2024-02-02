Prof Bhalli’s “Shafaq Se Faq Tak”, Tanveer’s “Tab Sakhan” grace the occasion

SIALKOT - The launch event for Prof Abdul Shakur Bhall’’s second poetry collection, “Shafaq Se Faq Tak”, and Tanveer Ahmad Tanveer’s thought-provoking book, “Tab Sakhan”, took centre stage at the Gov­ernment Post Graduate College Qila and Sialkot Chamber, respectively.

The event, graced by esteemed personalities such as Prof Khalil Ahmed Toor, Prof Mujahid Bukhari, Poet Samira Sajid Naz, and Aslam Sha­hid, resonated with a call for increased support from the government in the realm of book pub­lishing. Prof Toor emphasised the importance of nurturing the literary interests of the young generation, while Prof Bukhari, Naz, and Shahid underscored the vital role librarians play in fos­tering a thriving literary culture.

Highlighting the need for governmental back­ing, the speakers passionately argued that without adequate support, the momentum of writing and publishing books might wane, ultimately affecting the cultural fabric of the region. Divisional Presi­dent Gujranwala, Prof Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Prof Mushtaq Ahmed added their influential voices to the discourse, emphasizing the significance of sus­taining the literary spirit in the community.