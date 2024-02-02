Friday, February 02, 2024
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencies: Federal Ombudsman

FGEHA implements all recommendations made by Federal Ombudsman’s Inspection Team

February 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Federal Ombudsman has directed that provision of necessary facilities to the general public is one of the basic responsibilities of all government agencies, including Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), has communicated that it has implemented all the recommendations made by the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team, following its visit to the organization in response to the public complaints.

Submitting its report to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, the Authority stated that the recommendations have been fully implemented in letter and spirit.

It may be recalled that the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team had directed the FGEHA to place the seniority list of the allottees on its website, to be duly updated after every 30 days alongwith preparing the billboards and placing instructions for the visitors at the key places in English as well as in Urdu.

It has also instructed that the applicants may be apprised of the objections/ deficiencies with regard to their requests for transfer of plots and houses within 03 days in addition to provision of two additional printers for facilitating the public/ visitors.

The team has also directed the Authority to make necessary arrangements for protecting the record room from accidental outbreak of fire by installing necessary firefighting equipment.

