PTI founder deliberately lied in public rally, didn’t think of country: Judgement

ISLAMABAD - The special court on Thursday issued the detailed written judgment regard­ing the 10-year imprisonment sen­tence to former PTI chairman and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case. The judgment containing 77 pag­es was authored by Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain. The written verdict said that the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi requested for a fair trial through improper procedure.

“The behaviour of both the accused was taken into consideration during the trial both,” he said adding that the accused created self-inflicted miser­ies and tried to pretend as helpless to sympathy. The decision said that as per the findings, “the acts of omission and commission of the accused per­sons has had serious adverse affect on Pakistan’s diplomatic and political standing among comity of nations. This, in turn, has benefited foreign powers hostile to Pakistan”.

It said that, “Statement of Azam Khan is very much pivotal with regard to the charge showing that cypher telegram which was accountable doc­ument was retained by accued Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi and same was not returned to MOFA and- no rebuttal came from defence side in this regard. Thus, charge stands proved. “The cy­pher being an official secret docu­ment and classified as such was still in the possession of accused Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi and that the unau­thorized retention and misuse of the cypher had compromised the entire cypher security system of the state and secret communication methods used by Pakistan’s missions abroad.”

The said an FIR was registered af­ter an inquiry in the matter was con­cluded on 05.10.2022, later on both the accused were formally arrested and sent to judicial lock up in instant case. It said that being the prime minister it was the responsibility of former PTI chairman to return the secret document as the Foreign Office could not demand it from the prime minister. The cypher was yet to be re­turned by the founder PTI chairman.