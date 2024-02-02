PTI leader moves court to restrain police from harassing supporters

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen Advocate contesting elections from the federal capital Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court requesting it to restrain the police from harassing, threatening and abducting the supporters and workers of the petitioner.

He also prayed to the court to allow the workers convention and give access to all voters at par qua all other candidates to provide level playing field to the petitioner for the purpose of free, fair and transparent election, in the interest of justice.

Shaheen moved the petition through his counsel Muhammad Umair Baloch Advocate and cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Election Commission of Pakistan through its Secretary, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Islamabad and Islamabad City Police through its SSP as respondents.

He stated in his petition that the petitioner invokes the constitutional jurisdiction of this court to ensure free and fair election in the country and also challenge the impugned act of the respondent No. 2 and 3, for not providing the level playing filed and harassing, threatening and abducting the PTI’s workers and leaders.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the election is the process in which the members of a particular community or nation are voting and choosing their leaders and that is how elections are being defined in a democratic society.

He added that when it comes to democracy, elections should be free and fair to ensure that the leaders are acceptable to all members of society. Therefore, freedom to participate in the election process is one of the essential elements to conduct free and fair election. Petitioner’s counsel argued that furthermore, “when it comes to free and fair elections, then the body who is conducting the election must be impartial, transparent and capable of enforcing the elector rulers especially the elector code of conduct. The election body should ensure that all contestants or candidates offering themselves for election should have equal opportunities.” He continued that it is the Constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan under Article 218(3) and Article 220 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to hold/ conduct free, fair and transparent election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against, but the respondents are not treating petitioner at par qua other candidates. The counsel contended that the respondents instead of providing the level playing field at par qua other political parties by ensuring free and fair election in the country, started harassing, threatening and abducting the PIT’s workers and leaders.