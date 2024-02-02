PTI predicts electoral sweep in KP

Mardan - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarian (PTI-P) provincial leader Syeda Nazia Shah anticipates a decisive victory for PTI-P in the 2024 general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking at a women’s convention in Mardan, she underscored the commitment to bring peace, development, and prosperity to the province under the leadership of former Chief Minister Perviz Khattak.

Addressing a gathering of enthusiastic women party members, Nazia Shah delved into the political landscape, election dynamics, and the specific challenges facing the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Mardan district. She emphasized the revolutionary initiatives and development projects spearheaded by Perviz Khattak, aligning with the PTI-P manifesto.

During the event, women workers pledged unwavering support for PTI-P’s nominated candidates in Mardan district, including Malik Shaukat from PK-54, Zulfiqar Advocate from PK-58, Arifullah from PK-59, and Obaidullah from PK-61.

Nazia Shah asserted that a PTI-P majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would address key challenges faced by women and steer the province towards development under the leadership of the party’s chairman, Pervaiz Khattak.