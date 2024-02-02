PTI to hold fresh intra-party polls on 5th

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Thursday that its in­tra-party polls would be held afresh on February 5. The announcement comes after PTI lost its election sym­bol ‘bat’ – ahead of February 8 elec­tions – following the January 13 ver­dict of the Supreme Court that upheld the decision of Election Commission nullifying its intra-party polls.

PTI Federal Election Commission­er Raoof Hasan formally issued the official election schedule to elect the chairman and central and provincial organizations.

The move is aimed at getting re­stored the election symbol ‘bat’ from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as soon as possible, Hasan told a select group of journalists at the party’s Central Secretariat. The party feared that it would lose spe­cial seats in the parliament and its winning independent candidates as a result of general elections could be given lucrative offers to join other parties if the symbol could not be re­stored at earliest, he added.

PTI had conducted its intra-par­ty elections in December last year but it faced a severe blow after 14 dissident members of the party ap­proached the ECP for not being giv­en the opportunity to contest these polls. On December 22, the elector­al watchdog invalidated the PTI’s in­tra-party polls – a decision that was upheld by the apex court

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commissioner, all registered PTI members can cast their votes in favour of their desired panels or chairman candidates at different designated venues across Pakistan or remotely through se­cure Raabta App. The results of the intra-party polls will be officially announced on February 6.