QWP chief warns of inflation surge amid petrol price hike

Peshawar - Commenting on the recent surge in petroleum product prices, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed concerns on Thursday, stating that it would intensify inflation and worsen the challenges faced by the common man. Speaking at a gathering in Kangara Union Council in Charsadda district, he pointed out that the prices of petroleum products were already high, and the additional increase would exacerbate issues for the economically disadvantaged.

Aftab Sherpao highlighted that the government had frequently raised the tariff of natural gas in recent months, and there were considerations for another increase in electricity tariffs, further burdening the public.

The QWP leader emphasized that the constant escalation in gas, electricity, and petroleum product rates was squeezing the purchasing power of the common people, leading to significant hardships. He also expressed dismay over the 250% rise in medicine prices in recent months, making life more challenging for the populace.

“The people are unable to feed their children, let alone send them to schools,” he remarked, underscoring the unbearable impact of inflation on the public. Aftab Sherpao raised concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation across the country, especially with the approaching election day. He urged the government to take decisive measures to enhance security, expressing fears that violence could disrupt the electoral process and reduce voter turnout without adequate security measures.

The ex-federal minister demanded concrete steps from the government to ensure the security and protection of election candidates. He warned that failure to bolster security could undermine the electoral process. Aftab Sherpao reiterated his commitment that, if voted to power, the QWP would spare no effort to address prevailing challenges and alleviate the hardships caused by the previous PTI government’s decisions.