Rain washes city, subsides smoggy, foggy conditions

LAHORE - The city amidst its ongoing struggle against smog and elevated pollu­tion levels witnessed a substantial transformation in its atmospheric conditions as early morning light showers blanketed the city, result­ing in a noteworthy decline in air pollution.The morning rain swiftly altered the city’s skyline, introduc­ing clearer and fresher air to the environment. The city experienced a positive shift in rankings after the rainfall, significantly improving its standing. Rainfall covered a wide range of areas, including Airport, Gulberg, Garden Town, Iqbal Town, Multan Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Jail Road, Mall Road, Johar Town, Canal Road, and Raiwind Road while the intensity of rain varied, ranging from light downpours to drizzle.The weather, following the rain, turned pleasantly cool, providing a respite from the usual smoggy and polluted air that had enveloped Lahore in recent days. This collec­tive impact not only led to reduced pollution levels but also brought relief to residents, granting them a much-needed break from the per­sistent smog. “More light to mod­erate rain is expected in Pothohar region, Mandi Bahauddin, Mian­wali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisala­bad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, La­hore, Kasur, Sahiwal and Okara on Saturday and Sunday while in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Baha­walpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan on Fri­day and Saturday with occasional gaps”, said a weather report is­sued by the Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department.