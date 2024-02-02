Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Ride for Change Programme’ relaunched, says CTO Amara

Female students are being imparted motorcycle training as part of the ‘Women on Wheels’ project

Our Staff Reporter
February 02, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Lahore traffic police has re-initiated the “Ride for Change Programme” for women especially students by introducing scooter training in vari­ous universities and colleges. Under the programme, female students are receiving training in car driving, electrical, and mechanical skills. Fe­male students are being imparted free motorcycle training through “Women on Wheels Project”, aim­ing to make them self-reliant, said Amara Athar, the Chief Traffic Of­ficer, in a statement issued, here on Thursday. The goal of the traffic police was to empower women, fos­tering increased confidence and au­tonomy, through “Women on Wheels Project” and “Ride For Change Pro­gramme” as the role of women was crucial for social and societal prog­ress, she added.Ammara revealed that it would be the 78th batch of female students which would be given training in Women on Wheel School LOS while over 7,000 women have been trained so far, marking a positive step towards societal trans­formation.

Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706835507.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024