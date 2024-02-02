Friday, February 02, 2024
Security put on high alert in Karachi

APP
February 02, 2024
KARACHI  -  Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind on Thursday, heightened the city’s security measures. He instructed the police force to be vigilant and diligent, especially in light of recent explosions in Balochistan.

The Karachi Police spokesperson stated that Rind emphasized the importance of strict security protocols, including increased intelligence gather­ing in sensitive areas such as mosques, Madrassas, and Imam Bargahs. He also urged for enhanced coordination among police stations, intensified patrolling, setting up checkpoints, and implement­ing random snap checks. District and zonal police officers were issued directives to ensure these measures are robust and effective.

APP

