Senate body expresses dissatisfaction at absence of commerce minister

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Commerce on Thursday ex­pressed dissatisfaction at the ab­sence of the commerce minister. A meeting of the Senate Stand­ing Committee on Commerce was held Thursday in Parlia­ment House, presided over by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada. The committee members expressed dissatisfaction at the absence of the commerce minister. They ex­tensively discussed issues with chilled meat, including concerns regarding the Animal Quarantine Department’s (AQD) certifica­tion and the negative portrayal of Pakistan in newspapers due to fungus-infected meat. Deputy Chairman Senator Mirza Muham­mad Khan Afridi advised ministry officials to refrain from opening containers suspected of tempera­ture errors to maintain smooth regulation and uphold Pakistan’s reputation. Senator Danesh Ku­mar proposed legal action against shipping lines and auditing their processes to ensure accountabil­ity. Chairperson Senator Zeeshan Khanzada emphasized that the AQD initially certified Pakistan’s meat, and temperature discrep­ancies indicate shipping line er­rors. He recommended third-par­ty audits to clear Pakistan’s name.

Furthermore, the committee members also discussed in detail the Private Members’ Imports and Exports (Control) Amend­ment Bill, 2023. Deputy Chair­man Senator Mirza Muhammad Khan Afridi expressed appre­ciation for the bill, emphasizing that value addition in exports is beneficial for Pakistan’s prosper­ity. He acknowledged that while it is a time-consuming process, it yields long-term benefits. Ad­ditionally, he assured support for the ministry in this regard. The committee chairperson also suggested that the ministry take steps to regulate value-addition.

The committee members also discussed the implementation status of recommendations on various commodities made by the committee over the last three years. The chairman of the Trad­ing Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) briefed the committee members on the progress of different com­modities. He mentioned that TCP is in the reconciliation process, and while the Sindh government has already responded, the other provincial governments are still in the process of responding. Chairperson Senator Zeeshan Khanzada inquired about the progress of imports and suggest­ed maintaining regulation of new items. In attendance were Sena­tor Danesh Kumar, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Mirza Mu­hammad Afridi (Dy. Chairman), Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, the Additional Secretary, Minis­try of Commerce, Chairman of Trading Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP), and the senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce.