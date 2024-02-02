Shehbaz Sharif urges minorities to vote for PML-N

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Shar­if said Thursday that respect for all religions is the key. Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, the former prime minister said, “We will hold talks with all the communities. Even we used to attend your functions when we were in opposition.”

“I would request that you use the power of vote, considering that Nawaz Sharif is there. Vote for the PML-N candidates. As people of your community are present in all the constituencies,’’ he said.

Speaking about the seat adjust­ment with the Istehkam-e-Paki­stan Party (IPP), Shehbaz said: “We [PML-N] had reached the seat ad­justment with the IPP from Model Town with Awn Chaudhry and from Shahdara with IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan.” Few days back, She­hbaz Sharif deemed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a “statesman”.

Speaking on a TV programme Shehbaz said, “I am thankful to the younger Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for what he has said in the assem­bly. The PPP is now hurling allega­tions at us over ballooning infla­tion. But we were allies during the PDM-led government.’’

Shehbaz Sharif said, “We had sacri­ficed our politics for the sake of sav­ing the country. Nobody would have taken our names today if we did not save the country from default.”.

He underscored the importance of strong democracy, saying, “The de­mocracy cannot tolerate malprac­tice, dictatorship, and treason.”