Shehbaz Sharif urges minorities to vote for PML-N

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that respect for all religions is the key. Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, the former prime minister said, “We will hold talks with all the communities. Even we used to attend your functions when we were in opposition.”
“I would request that you use the power of vote, considering that Nawaz Sharif is there. Vote for the PML-N candidates. As people of your community are present in all the constituencies,’’ he said.
Speaking about the seat adjustment with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Shehbaz said: “We [PML-N] had reached the seat adjustment with the IPP from Model Town with Awn Chaudhry and from Shahdara with IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan.” Few days back, Shehbaz Sharif deemed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a “statesman”.
Speaking on a TV programme Shehbaz said, “I am thankful to the younger Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for what he has said in the assembly. The PPP is now hurling allegations at us over ballooning inflation. But we were allies during the PDM-led government.’’
Shehbaz Sharif said, “We had sacrificed our politics for the sake of saving the country. Nobody would have taken our names today if we did not save the country from default.”.
He underscored the importance of strong democracy, saying, “The democracy cannot tolerate malpractice, dictatorship, and treason.”