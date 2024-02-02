Friday, February 02, 2024
SIFC apex committee to meet today

Web Desk
11:44 AM | February 02, 2024
The meeting of apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will be held in Islamabad today (Friday).

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar will preside over the meeting. The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's Office. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir will also attend the meeting.

According to sources, the apex committee will discuss a 24-point agenda. Restructuring of FBR and improving efficiency are also part of the agenda. Ministry of Law will inform about the progress on MoUs with UAE and Kuwait.
 

