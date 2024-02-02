Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh to observe Feb 5 as public holiday on “Kashmir Solidarity Day”

APP
February 02, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -   Sindh Government as announced to observe February 05 (Monday) as public Holiday across the province in connection with “Kashmir Soli­darity Day.

According to notification, the February 05 will be observed as public holiday across the province on the occasion of “Kashmir Solidarity Day, except those engaged in essential services, all public and private institutions will remain closed. To signify political and moral support in the struggle for self determination and to honour their martyrs, one minute silence will be observed at about 10 am on February 05, notification stated.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1706761668.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024