FAISALABAD - Six labourers were injured when a roof of a livestock shed caved in near Adda Johal, Sheikhupura Road on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, the labour­ers were working to raise the roof of a shed with a jack when all of sudden it caved in. Consequently, one worker suffered minor injuries while 5 others were seriously in­jured. They included Rafaqat, Zeshan, Shahid , Shah Nawaz and Sagar. They were rushed to DHQ hospital.