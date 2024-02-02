Smooth sailing for first-timer Maryam in Lahore’s NA-119

LAHORE - In Lahore’s NA-119 constituency, the political landscape seems to tilt decisively in favour of Maryam Nawaz Sharif as she seeks to secure the seat for the first in the upcoming elections. The contest appears one-sided, with her main competitors from the PTI and the PPP lacking the necessary clout to mount a substantial challenge against her. For the past two decades, this constituency has remained a stronghold of the PML-N, cementing its status as a bastion of support for the party.

Located within one of the city’s congested neighborhoods, NA-119 grapples with a host of pressing issues. Residents contend with persistent challenges such as inadequate sewerage systems, a scarcity of clean drinking wa­ter, and dilapidated roads that mar the urban landscape. These es­sential infrastructure deficiencies underscore the urgent need for comprehensive development ini­tiatives and sustained civic invest­ment. Baghbanpura, Daroghawala, Mahmood Booti, Harbanspura and Mughal Pura are the main locali­ties which fall under NA-119. In this bustling constituency, where small businesses form the eco­nomic backbone of the communi­ty, residents have weathered eco­nomic hardships over the past five years. The decline in income lev­els has placed additional strain on households, exacerbating the so­cio-economic pressures faced by local families. Against this back­drop of challenges and aspirations, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s bid for the NA-119 seat carries significant weight. While the political dynam­ics may seem predetermined, the electorate’s expectations remain rooted in the hope for tangible im­provements in their daily lives. As the election unfolds, the residents of NA-119 eagerly anticipate the promise of meaningful change and progress, yearning for a brighter future that addresses their press­ing needs and aspirations.

In what appears to be a heavi­ly skewed competition, PML-N’s Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz finds herself pitted against Shahzad Farooq of the PTI and If­tikhar Shahid of the PPP, both of whom are considered weak con­tenders in the race. Although Zu­lfiqar Ali of Jamaat-e-Islami and Mohammad Zaheer of TLP are also vying for the constituency, they do not pose as primary con­tenders in the electoral fray.

Additionally, the nomination pa­pers of PTI’s social media activist Sanan Javid have been accepted; however, she remains inactive in the race, awaiting directives from her party. The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has not fielded its can­didate here due to a seat adjust­ment arrangement with the PML-N. Nonetheless, IPP President Aleem Khan is contesting for the Punjab Assembly seat from PP-149, an al­lied constituency of NA-119.

Maryam Nawaz is also contest­ing from PP-159, an allied provin­cial constituency of NA-124 from where Rana Mubashir Iqbal is the PML-N candidate. Syed Umar Sharif Bokahari is the PPP candi­date while PTI has fielded Mehr Sharaft Ali. Securing this seat is crucial for Maryam, as it positions her as a potential candidate for the role of Punjab chief minister should her uncle, Shehbaz Shar­if, ascend to the position of Prime Minister. Commencing her polit­ical journey in the early 2010s, Maryam rose as a fervent advo­cate for her father and the PML-N’s anti-establishment narra­tive after 2017. Her impassioned speeches and robust presence on social media platforms have culti­vated a significant following, par­ticularly among the youth. Never­theless, Maryam Nawaz’s political trajectory has been marked by ad­versity. In August 2019, amid the PTI’s government’s tenure, she encountered legal obstacles and was detained on allegations of money laundering.