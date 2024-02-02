Smooth sailing for first-timer Maryam in Lahore’s NA-119

LAHORE - In Lahore’s NA-119 constituency, the political landscape seems to tilt decisively in favour of Maryam Nawaz Sharif as she seeks to secure the seat for the first in the upcoming elections. The contest appears one-sided, with her main competitors from the PTI and the PPP lacking the necessary clout to mount a substantial challenge against her. For the past two decades, this constituency has remained a stronghold of the PML-N, cementing its status as a bastion of support for the party.
Located within one of the city’s congested neighborhoods, NA-119 grapples with a host of pressing issues. Residents contend with persistent challenges such as inadequate sewerage systems, a scarcity of clean drinking water, and dilapidated roads that mar the urban landscape. These essential infrastructure deficiencies underscore the urgent need for comprehensive development initiatives and sustained civic investment. Baghbanpura, Daroghawala, Mahmood Booti, Harbanspura and Mughal Pura are the main localities which fall under NA-119. In this bustling constituency, where small businesses form the economic backbone of the community, residents have weathered economic hardships over the past five years. The decline in income levels has placed additional strain on households, exacerbating the socio-economic pressures faced by local families. Against this backdrop of challenges and aspirations, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s bid for the NA-119 seat carries significant weight. While the political dynamics may seem predetermined, the electorate’s expectations remain rooted in the hope for tangible improvements in their daily lives. As the election unfolds, the residents of NA-119 eagerly anticipate the promise of meaningful change and progress, yearning for a brighter future that addresses their pressing needs and aspirations.
In what appears to be a heavily skewed competition, PML-N’s Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz finds herself pitted against Shahzad Farooq of the PTI and Iftikhar Shahid of the PPP, both of whom are considered weak contenders in the race. Although Zulfiqar Ali of Jamaat-e-Islami and Mohammad Zaheer of TLP are also vying for the constituency, they do not pose as primary contenders in the electoral fray.
Additionally, the nomination papers of PTI’s social media activist Sanan Javid have been accepted; however, she remains inactive in the race, awaiting directives from her party. The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has not fielded its candidate here due to a seat adjustment arrangement with the PML-N. Nonetheless, IPP President Aleem Khan is contesting for the Punjab Assembly seat from PP-149, an allied constituency of NA-119.
Maryam Nawaz is also contesting from PP-159, an allied provincial constituency of NA-124 from where Rana Mubashir Iqbal is the PML-N candidate. Syed Umar Sharif Bokahari is the PPP candidate while PTI has fielded Mehr Sharaft Ali. Securing this seat is crucial for Maryam, as it positions her as a potential candidate for the role of Punjab chief minister should her uncle, Shehbaz Sharif, ascend to the position of Prime Minister. Commencing her political journey in the early 2010s, Maryam rose as a fervent advocate for her father and the PML-N’s anti-establishment narrative after 2017. Her impassioned speeches and robust presence on social media platforms have cultivated a significant following, particularly among the youth. Nevertheless, Maryam Nawaz’s political trajectory has been marked by adversity. In August 2019, amid the PTI’s government’s tenure, she encountered legal obstacles and was detained on allegations of money laundering.