South Punjab ACS directs depts to prepare budget proposals for upcoming year

MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Saqib Zafar directed all the de­partments of the South Punjab Secretariat to pre­pare budget proposals for the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

Departments have been instructed to submit de­tails of new projects and budget proposals before February 15. Emphasising the importance of impactful initiatives, administrative secretaries have been urged to identify at least five high-impact projects per depart­ment.

He was addressing a meeting convened to dis­cuss budget preparation, attended by administrative secretaries.

Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Forests, Fisheries, and Wildlife Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, and Secretary School Education Department Dr Obaidullah Khokhar were present in the meet­ing while secretaries from Livestock, Irrigation, P&D, Board of Revenue, C&W, and Local Government joined the meeting via video link from Bahawalpur.

Saqib Zafar stressed the need for departments to propose three projects each under a public-private part­nership, highlighting their potential.

He tasked the Forestry department to submit cli­mate change control plans, while the Irrigation Depart­ment was directed to focus on optimizing water re­sources and conservation.

He asked to include proj­ects in the new budget to enhance agricultural pro­duction, he added.

He said that the private sector be encouraged to partner for the advance­ment and development of the education and health sectors and effective plan­ning be made to focus on increasing enrollment in government schools.

He said budget proposals must outline project costs and timelines, adhering to guidelines set by the chief secretary Punjab, with sub­mission to the government before February 15.