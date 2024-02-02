Friday, February 02, 2024
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety concerns

APP
February 02, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA   -   In Larkana city and its surrounding ar­eas, the menace of street dogs persists, causing inju­ries for residents, includ­ing 6-year-old Sitara Bibi, 6-year-old Miraj, 5-year-old Rabia, and others. Adequate treatment has been provid­ed for those affected. During a visit to the anti-rabies vac­cine center, staff members highlighted that victims of dog bites, including men, women, and children from Larkana city and its envi­rons, have sought medical attention. Relatives of the victims are urging the care­taker government of Sindh and the district administra­tion to launch a campaign against street dogs to pro­tect the lives of innocent children. They emphasize the need for immediate ac­tion to address the escalat­ing issue and ensure the safety of the community. 

