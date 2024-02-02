Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 2

APP
February 02, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   The Bureau of Students Tuto­rial Guidance Counselling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) University of Sindh Jamshoro to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Thursday announced to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 2. The Di­rector Bureau of STAGS Prof. Dr. Ghazala Panhwar said that by observing the day, the academic and administrative staff and students will express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren, according to an­nouncement here. A rally has been arranged in this regard from the University’s Arts Faculty Building, to central li­brary tomorrow at 10:00am which will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kal­horo, she informed. She said at the end of the rally, speech ceremony, a minute of silence will be observed to pay trib­ute to the valiant Kashmiris for their relentless decades-long struggle against Indian oppression and support their just struggle for their right to self-determination. The teachers and students of Sindh University were invited to participate in large number.

Exports sustain rising momentum in January, reach $2.8 billion

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1706761668.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024