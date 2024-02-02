TDAP, USAID-IPA organise training

KARACHI - TDAP, in collaboration with USAID-IPA, organized an extensive training on “Export Readi­ness & Access to US Markets” for carefully selected women-led businesses of Karachi on 1st February at Movenpick Hotel, Karachi. Dr. Shumaila Sikandar, TDAP’s focal person for women entrepreneurs, welcomed the participants and highlighted TDAP’s com­mitment to advancing wom­en entrepreneurship devel­opment in Pakistan. Ms Sonia Seth, USAID-BEE lead, elabo­rated on the training that has been designed to enhance the technical and operational capacities of existing and as­piring women led exporters. The USAID expert explained that this training will enable the women entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of exporting to US, undertaking market research, developing their brand, marketing and capitalizing on the opportu­nities in U.S. market by suc­cessfully penetrating and/or expanding into U.S. market. The session was attended by more than 40 participants.