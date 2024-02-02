TDAP, USAID-IPA organise training

KARACHI - TDAP, in collaboration with USAID-IPA, organized an extensive training on “Export Readiness & Access to US Markets” for carefully selected women-led businesses of Karachi on 1st February at Movenpick Hotel, Karachi. Dr. Shumaila Sikandar, TDAP’s focal person for women entrepreneurs, welcomed the participants and highlighted TDAP’s commitment to advancing women entrepreneurship development in Pakistan. Ms Sonia Seth, USAID-BEE lead, elaborated on the training that has been designed to enhance the technical and operational capacities of existing and aspiring women led exporters. The USAID expert explained that this training will enable the women entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of exporting to US, undertaking market research, developing their brand, marketing and capitalizing on the opportunities in U.S. market by successfully penetrating and/or expanding into U.S. market. The session was attended by more than 40 participants.